Sampath Bank Launches Google Pay, Expanding Sri Lanka’s Access to Global Contactless Payments

Banking and Finance
Sampath Bank PLC has introduced Google Pay for all Mastercard and Visa Credit and Debit Cardholders, marking a significant advancement on how customers in Sri Lanka access digital payment solutions. This initiative brings fast, secure, and globally accepted tap-to-pay functionality to Android devices, catering to the increasing demand for mobile-first solutions.  Mobile wallets are reshaping […]

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