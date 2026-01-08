Iran Conflict Raises New Credit Risks for Emerging Market Sovereigns: Fitch Ratings
The Iran conflict could raise additional challenges for some emerging market sovereigns, through such channels as energy imports, remittances, fiscal subsidies, exchange rates and access to international finance, Fitch Ratings says. Hydrocarbon exporters could see positive effects. Under our baseline, in which the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz lasts less than a month […]
Latest News
Laptop Ads
Conversation Live
"yes yes yes ghandian state where is the ghandi principal? however india has lost all its value and..."
"heard somewhere that US tariffs will reduced"
"Thank you providing a window for a pre-mission comment. I am an Agronomist, specializing in Seed Science. I..."
"This is an excellent move! Equally important to look at Communication as a subject."
"Try not to fling a bomb at him this time..."
"Just navigating through your article, I was clueless of how pharmaceutical industry worked in Srilanka...Thanks for deep insights"
"How can any body talk about a city without proper infrastructure in place. No roads, water or sewer..."
Featured
Record Remittances to Sri Lanka: Hidden Realities Behind the Headlines
Dr Bilesha Weeraratne, Research Fellow and Head of Migration and Urbanisation Policy Research, Institute of Policy Studies of Sri Lanka (IPS) Worker remittances to Sri Lanka have set a new...
ADB appoints Shannon Cowlin as new country director for Sri Lanka
The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has appointed Shannon Cowlin as its new Country Director for Sri Lanka. She has assumed office in Colombo today. “I am honored to be appointed...
HIP Welcomes Over 2,000 Thai Cruise Passengers, Signalling a New Growth Market for Sri Lanka
2,100 Thai cruise passengers arrived at Hambantota International Port (HIP) this week aboard the MV Celebrity Millennium. The call points to the emergence of Thailand as a promising new market...
U.S. Ambassador Julie Chung to Depart Sri Lanka
U.S. Ambassador to Sri Lanka Julie Chung will depart Sri Lanka on January 16 after almost four years of dedicated service, marking the conclusion of her tenure as the United States’ top diplomat in Colombo. “I have loved every moment...
CA Sri Lanka Hails Historic Appointment of First Ever Female Auditor General
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Sri Lanka (CA Sri Lanka), as the national body of accountants has hailed the historic appointment of Chartered Accountant, Ms. Samudika Jayaratna, as the...
Sri Lanka Launches Landmark Digital Foundations for a Data-Driven Agriculture Sector
Sri Lanka today took a major step towards transforming its agriculture sector with the official launch of the Agriculture Enterprise Architecture Framework, Agriculture Interoperability Framework, Data Sharing Policies, and CROPIX,...
LBO TVWatch All
VIDEO INTERVIEW: What will the year 2022 look like for Sri Lanka? W A Wijewardena
“Sri Lanka will have a very gloomy future in 2022. If the government is interested in avoiding it, it has...