Hambantota International Port Sets New Monthly Records for RoRo and Container Throughput
June volumes reach 90,219 vehicles and 80,325 TEUs as operational preparedness and customer engagement drive record performance Hambantota International Port (HIP) recorded its highest-ever monthly throughput in both RoRo and containers in June 2026, handling 90,219 vehicles and 80,325 TEUs. The dual milestone marks a new high for the port’s two fastest-growing business segments. It […]
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VIDEO INTERVIEW: What will the year 2022 look like for Sri Lanka? W A Wijewardena
“Sri Lanka will have a very gloomy future in 2022. If the government is interested in avoiding it, it has...