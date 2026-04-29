Sampath Bank Launches Google Pay, Expanding Sri Lanka’s Access to Global Contactless Payments
Sampath Bank PLC has introduced Google Pay for all Mastercard and Visa Credit and Debit Cardholders, marking a significant advancement on how customers in Sri Lanka access digital payment solutions. This initiative brings fast, secure, and globally accepted tap-to-pay functionality to Android devices, catering to the increasing demand for mobile-first solutions. Mobile wallets are reshaping […]
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VIDEO INTERVIEW: What will the year 2022 look like for Sri Lanka? W A Wijewardena
“Sri Lanka will have a very gloomy future in 2022. If the government is interested in avoiding it, it has...