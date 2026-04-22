Government to back apparel exporters with land reforms, ‘Plug and Play’ factories
President Anura Kumara Dissanayake chaired a discussion at the Presidential Secretariat on Monda aimed at resolving challenges facing Sri Lanka’s apparel sector and boosting the country’s export earnings. The meeting brought together top business leaders and investors from the industry to discuss practical hurdles and the support needed to roll out the Export Development Board’s […]
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Sri Lanka’s real estate leaders to chart a 10-year vision at RIUNIT forum
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Cyclone Ditwah: 3,000 children to benefit from protection and psychosocial support through new EU-funded response – Save the Children
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VIDEO INTERVIEW: What will the year 2022 look like for Sri Lanka? W A Wijewardena
“Sri Lanka will have a very gloomy future in 2022. If the government is interested in avoiding it, it has...