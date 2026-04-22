Government to back apparel exporters with land reforms, ‘Plug and Play’ factories

Apparel
Companies
President Anura Kumara Dissanayake chaired a discussion at the Presidential Secretariat on Monda aimed at resolving challenges facing Sri Lanka’s apparel sector and boosting the country’s export earnings. The meeting brought together top business leaders and investors from the industry to discuss practical hurdles and the support needed to roll out the Export Development Board’s […]

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