IMF Staff Reaches Staff-Level Agreement on the Combined Fifth and Sixth Reviews under Sri Lanka’s EFF Arrangement
An International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission team led by Mr. Evan Papageorgiou visited Sri Lanka from March 26 to April 9, 2026, to discuss recent macroeconomic developments and progress in implementing economic and financial policies under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) arrangement. At the end of the mission, Mr. Papageorgiou issued the following statement: “IMF […]
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VIDEO INTERVIEW: What will the year 2022 look like for Sri Lanka? W A Wijewardena
“Sri Lanka will have a very gloomy future in 2022. If the government is interested in avoiding it, it has...