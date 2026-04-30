VIDEO: Anthropic Mythos AI – Why Banks, Governments Fear This Cybersecurity Tool
A powerful new AI model from Anthropic is raising alarm across the global financial system. Called Mythos, it can detect and exploit hidden software vulnerabilities faster than human experts, triggering fears of more sophisticated cyberattacks.
With access restricted to a handful of firms, banks and regulators are now scrambling to assess the risks, from disruptions to payments and banking systems to potential threats targeting critical infrastructure like power and water networks.
Subscribe
Login
0 Comments
Newest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments