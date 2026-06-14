The UN Subcommittee on Prevention of Torture to Visit Sri Lanka

The United Nations Subcommittee on Prevention of Torture (SPT) will undertake its second visit to Sri Lanka from 15 to 24 June 2026.

The SPT conducted its first visit to Sri Lanka in April 2019, following the country’s accession to the Optional Protocol to the Convention against Torture (OPCAT) in December 2017. Upon accession, the Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka (HRCSL) was designated as the National Preventive Mechanism (NPM) under OPCAT by the Government of Sri Lanka.

During its forthcoming visit, the four-member SPT delegation will hold meetings at Ministerial level, and engage with senior officials of relevant Government Ministries, Departments and institutions. The delegation will also meet representatives of the Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka and members of civil society.

The Government of Sri Lanka will engage with the Subcommittee in an open, constructive, and transparent manner, consistent with its policy of continued engagement with the United Nations, and in fulfilment of its Treaty Body obligations undertaken voluntarily and enshrined in relevant international instruments, in accordance with the Constitution.

The delegation will comprise Ms. Aisha Shujune Muhammad (Maldives) (Head of delegation); Mr. Jakub Julian Czepek (Poland); Ms. Anica Tomsic (Croatia); and Mr. Nika Kvaratskhelia (Georgia). They will be accompanied by officials of the SPT Secretariat in Geneva, Switzerland.

The visit of SPT will be carried out in accordance with their mandate.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism

Colombo, Sri Lanka