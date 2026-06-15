Sri Lanka GDP Growth Rate YoY increased to 5.1-pct

Author LBO | Posted on June 15, 2026 | Economy, Lead Story

The GDP for the first quarter of 2026 at constant price (2015) has increased up to Rs. 3,652,503 million from Rs. 3,476,664 million which was reported in the first quarter of 2025.

The GDP growth rate for the first quarter of year 2026 has been reported as 5.1 percent of positive growth rate.

In the first quarter of 2026, overall Agricultural activities, Industrial activities and Services activities reported expansions of 1.1 percent, 7.2 percent and 3.4 percent respectively.

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