US military preventive medicine expertise to strengthen Sri Lanka’s dengue prevention capabilities

As Sri Lanka responds to a significant nationwide dengue outbreak, the U.S. Embassy in Sri Lanka has launched a Public Health Pest Control and Vector-Borne Disease Response program in partnership with the Sri Lanka Ministry of Health and National Dengue Control Unit to strengthen the country’s ability to prevent, detect, and respond to dengue. Funded through the U.S. Department of War’s Overseas Humanitarian, Disaster, and Civic Aid (OHDACA) program, the initiative brings together experts from U.S. Army Pacific (USARPAC) and the U.S. Army’s 18th Theater Medical Command with counterparts from the Sri Lanka Ministry of Health to share American expertise in preventive medicine, disease surveillance, entomology, and integrated vector management. Conducted in Colombo, the initiative supports Sri Lanka’s nationwide dengue response, complementing mosquito breeding site eradication efforts, public awareness campaigns, and predictive prevention methodology.

“Dengue continues to pose a serious challenge for families and communities across Sri Lanka,” said Chargé d’Affaires a.i. Jayne Howell. “Through this partnership, the United States is sharing American expertise in preventive medicine, entomology, disease surveillance, and vector control. This will strengthen Sri Lanka’s response to today’s outbreak while building sustainable capabilities that will protect Sri Lankan communities for years to come.”

This initiative reflects the broad and enduring U.S.-Sri Lanka partnership, which promotes security, resilience, and preparedness through military-to-military cooperation in exercises such as CARAT and Atlas Angel, as well as the training partnership with the Montana National Guard. Together, the United States and Sri Lanka are building the capabilities needed to respond to shared challenges—from natural disasters and humanitarian emergencies to public health threats such as dengue—strengthening national resilience and contributing to a more secure Indo-Pacific.