U.S. Navy Littoral Combat Ship USS Canberra Arrives in Colombo

The U.S. Embassy in Sri Lanka announces the arrival of the Independence-variant Littoral Combat Ship USS Canberra (LCS 30) to the Port of Colombo on June 12. The visit marks the fourth U.S. Navy littoral combat ship to call on Colombo, following the USS Tulsa, USS Charleston, and USS Santa Barbara — and highlights the critical importance of continued engagement among maritime partners dedicated to security, cooperation, and stability throughout the Indo-Pacific region.

Under the command of Cmdr. James McLaughlin, the USS Canberra will make a brief stop in Colombo to take on fuel and supplies.

The USS Canberra (LCS 30) is an Independence-variant Littoral Combat Ship designed to operate in near-shore environments and support forward presence, maritime security, sea control, and deterrence missions. Commissioned in July 2023, the ship reflects the U.S. Navy’s commitment to maintaining a capable and agile presence across the Indo-Pacific.

The port call reflects the longstanding ties between the U.S. and Sri Lankan navies and the close cooperation that defines our bilateral relationship. The United States remains committed to Sri Lanka as a vital partner in promoting peace, stability, and prosperity across the Indo-Pacific region.