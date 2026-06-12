Sri Lanka to Unveil National Export Development Plan 2026–2030

The Sri Lanka Export Development Board (EDB) has announced the official launch of the National Export Development Plan (NEDP) 2026–2030, marking a significant milestone in the country’s economic journey.

Developed under the guidance of the Ministry of Industry and Entrepreneurship Development, with technical assistance from the Asian Development Bank (ADB), the Plan is aligned with the 2025 Budget proposal and the Government’s national vision of “A Prosperous Nation – A Beautiful Life.”

The launch event will take place on Tuesday, 16 June 2026, at the Cinnamon Grand Hotel, Colombo.

The national plan is structured around two main pillars, the first of which is the Horizontals, which provide the essential foundational support required to drive growth across all priority sectors. These encompass trade facilitation, trade finance and investment ecosystem development, trade promotion and market access, supply chain management and consolidation centre operations, as well as quality infrastructure, standards, and Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) compliance. Additionally, skills development, innovation, and entrepreneurship are also emphasised under this pillar.

As the second pillar, eight priority sectors referred to as Verticals have been identified, targeting enhanced export diversification and value addition. These priority sectors are Auto Components, Minerals-Based Industries, Rubber-Based Industries, Marine-Based Industries (including boat and shipbuilding), Spices and Concentrates, Digital Products and Services, Electrical and Electronic Components, and Processed Food and Beverages.

As the plan has been developed following broad regional consultations and the participation of more than 300 contributors, including representatives from the public and private sectors, civil society organisations, and international partners, it is expected to bring about a powerful transformation in Sri Lanka’s export sector.

The NEDP is expected to serve as a strategic roadmap to strengthen Sri Lanka’s export competitiveness, diversify markets, and drive sustainable growth in line with national priorities.