President Dissanayake meets CHEC Chairman, Reaffirms commitment to foreign investment

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake met with the Chairman of China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC), Mr Bai Yinzhan and a delegation from the company this morning (13) at the Presidential Secretariat.

During the meeting, Mr Bai Yinzhan stated that President Dissanayake’s “direct and visionary leadership” had greatly enhanced the company’s confidence in investing in Sri Lanka.

Expressing his appreciation for the incentives granted to the Port City Colombo Special Economic Zone, the CHEC Chairman also commended the economic stability that has been achieved in Sri Lanka under the leadership of President Dissanayake.

The President emphasised that Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) is a vital component of the country’s economic growth and noted that the Government remains fully committed to providing all necessary facilities and support to encourage investment.

President Dissanayake further stated that the Government has achieved a degree of policy stability through the agreements reached with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and is working to create an increasingly investor-friendly environment based on that stability. He reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to extending the highest possible level of support to investments that contribute positively to the country’s development and prosperity. The President also noted that the Government’s objective is to develop the Port City Colombo area into a modern and dynamic economic zone capable of attracting substantial international investment.

During the discussion, President Dissanayake expressed his appreciation for the assistance extended by China Harbour Engineering Company in providing relief to communities affected by Cyclone Ditwah.

The meeting was attended by Minister of Labour and Deputy Minister of Finance and Planning Anil Jayantha Fernando, Commissioner General of Essential Services and Chief of Presidential Staff Prabath Chandrakeerthi, General Manager of China Harbour Engineering Company Mr Su Bo and other representatives of the company.