Xiaomi Sri Lanka and Raffealla Fernando showcases “The Art of Telephoto” with the Xiaomi 17T

Xiaomi Sri Lanka hosted “The Art of Telephoto,” a Leica-powered photography exhibition at One Galle Face Mall, Level 02, bringing together creativity, fashion, visual storytelling and smartphone photography in an engaging experience for guests and photography enthusiasts.

Held in collaboration with renowned Sri Lankan creative personality Raffealla Fernando, the exhibition presented a curated collection of photographs captured on the new Xiaomi 17T co-engineered with Leica, placing the spotlight firmly on the device’s Leica-powered imaging capabilities rather than the smartphone itself. The showcase explored how telephoto photography can add depth, intimacy and artistic perspective to everyday moments, from expressive portraits to refined lifestyle details.

Raffealla Fernando is widely recognised in Sri Lanka’s creative industry for her work across fashion photography, celebrity portraiture, styling, fashion design and creative direction. Known for her distinctive visual style and ability to blend glamour with storytelling, she brought a fresh artistic lens to the exhibition, demonstrating how mobile photography can now support professional-style creative expression in a more accessible way.

The exhibition gave visitors an opportunity to experience how the Xiaomi 17T’s Leica-powered camera system can capture enhanced detail, natural colour reproduction, portrait depth and visually striking compositions. Through Raffealla’s images, guests were able to see how smartphone photography can move beyond convenience and become a meaningful creative tool for content creators, photography lovers and everyday users.

Speaking about the launch, Kain Wang, Country Head of Xiaomi Sri Lanka, stated that Xiaomi continues to push the boundaries of mobile innovation by bringing world-class imaging technology to consumers, empowering users to capture and preserve life’s most meaningful moments with greater creativity and precision.

Sandani Gajadeera, Marketing Head of Xiaomi Sri Lanka, added that the Xiaomi 17T launch campaign was designed to celebrate photography as an art form, while giving Sri Lankan consumers an opportunity to experience Leica-powered smartphone photography firsthand.

The event marked an exciting step in Xiaomi Sri Lanka’s lead-up to the official Xiaomi 17T launch, while also reinforcing the brand’s commitment to making advanced mobile imaging technology more accessible to local consumers.

Following the exhibition, Xiaomi Sri Lanka will open pre-orders for the Xiaomi 17T from 15th June at 10.00 a.m. for a limited 24-hour period, with an exclusive launch promotion for the first 25 successful pre-order customers. The official launch of the Xiaomi 17T, together with the opening of Xiaomi’s first-ever exclusive store in Sri Lanka, powered by Abans PLC, will take place on 17th June at One Galle Face.