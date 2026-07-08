Emirates to double its A350 operations in Colombo from August

Emirates will introduce a second daily A350 service between Dubai and Colombo from 8 August, further elevating the travel experience for customers with more options to experience the airline’s latest-generation aircraft and its highly sought-after Premium Economy cabin. The A350 aircraft will replace the current Boeing 777 aircraft operating the flight.

The deployment of the additional A350 on flight EK648/649 will double the number of Premium Economy seats on the route, reinforcing Emirates’ commitment to delivering enhanced comfort for travellers to and from Sri Lanka. Emirates currently operates four daily flights to Colombo with a mix of Airbus A350 and Boeing 777 aircraft.

Emirates’ second A350 service departs Dubai International Airport at 16:10hrs daily and arrives at Bandaranaike International Airport at 22:10hrs. The return flight EK649 departs CMB at 02:55hrs and reaches Dubai at 05:50hrs. All times are local.

Emirates’ A350 offers bright, airy cabins with more space in every class, alongside the airline’s latest innovations: ultra-responsive 4K and 4K HDR inflight entertainment touchscreens, faster Wi-Fi and wider aisles, among other meticulous touches across each cabin.

At the heart of the A350 experience is Emirates’ award-winning Premium Economy cabin which is already one of the airline’s most sought-after offerings. The spacious 2-3-2 layout features cream leather seats with elegant woodgrain finishes. Each seat is 19.5 inches of width, with a 40-inch pitch, an 8-inch recline, and a six-way adjustable headrest, while a 13.3-inch screen delivers immersive entertainment. From a welcome drink and seasonal menus to an exclusive amenity kit, a sustainably made blanket and a generously sized pillow, every detail of the Premium Economy experience is thoughtfully designed. On the ground, customers enjoy priority boarding, a dedicated check-in area at Dubai International Airport and a baggage allowance of up to 35kg.

The introduction of a second daily A350 service builds on the successful debut of the aircraft on the Colombo route in March 2025, when Emirates launched its Premium Economy experience in Sri Lanka. The enhanced deployment underscores the airline’s continued investment in the market.

Emirates offers three non-stop daily flights on the Colombo-Dubai route with a range of timings in addition to one daily service via Male.

Marking 40 years of operations to Colombo this year, Emirates connects Colombo to almost 140 destinations across its global network, supporting tourism and trade while offering customers its signature “Fly Better” experience.