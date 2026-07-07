BELGOLUX-Sri Lanka Economic Forum Explores Economic Partnerships with Belgium and Luxembourg, at Port City Colombo

The Sri Lanka Embassy in Belgium, in collaboration with the BELGOLUX–Sri Lanka Business Council (BLSBC) with the support of Port City Colombo, the Ceylon Chamber of Commerce and the Sri Lanka-BENELUX Business Council, successfully organized the BELGOLUX-Sri Lanka Economic Forum on 19 June 2026 at the Port City Colombo Sales Gallery, marking a significant milestone in advancing economic cooperation between Sri Lanka, Belgium, and Luxembourg.

Held as part of the BELGOLUX (Belgium, Luxembourg) Economic Mission to Sri Lanka from 17-21 June, the forum brought together government representatives, diplomats, business leaders, investors, and entrepreneurs to explore new avenues for strengthening trade, investment, and economic cooperation between Sri Lanka and the BELGOLUX region.

The forum welcomed a nineteen-member business delegation representing a wide range of sectors including Information & Communications Technology (ICT), energy, manufacturing, financial services, food & beverage, technology, trading and consultancy. Officials from the Luxembourg Stock Exchange, Walloon Export & Foreign Investment Agency in Belgium, Sri Lanka Embassy in Brussels, Belgium Embassy in New Delhi, Luxembourg Embassy in New Delhi and Honorary Consulate of Belgium in Colombo also joined the forum.

The programme commenced with welcome remarks by BLSBC President Thomas De Beule, followed by the inaugural address by the Minister of Trade, Commerce, Food Security and Co-operative Development of Sri Lanka Wasantha Samarasinghe. The Minister reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to expanding international trade, attracting foreign direct investment, and strengthening Sri Lanka’s economic engagement with Europe.

The keynote presentation by Director General of the Colombo Port City Economic Commission Revan Wickramasuriya, highlighted the opportunities presented by Port City Colombo as Sri Lanka’s first multi-services Special Economic Zone. The forum also featured a series of presentations by key Sri Lankan institutions including Director General of Commerce (Acting) of the Department of Commerce Somasena Mahadiulwewa, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Export Development Board Mangala Wijesinghe and Chairman (Acting) of Board of Investment Sulakshana Jayawardena. Their presentations highlighted the country’s investment climate, export potential, trade facilitation initiatives, and ongoing policy reforms. Sri Lanka’s export development strategy, market access opportunities, areas for enhanced trade with the European Union, and initiatives aimed at strengthening investor confidence through an enabling business environment were also highlighted.

Special Remarks by Ambassador of Belgium to Sri Lanka Didier Vanderhasselt and Ambassador of Luxembourg to Sri Lanka Christian Biever emphasised the vast potential to further enhance economic and business ties between Sri Lanka, Belgium, and Luxembourg. Opportunities to collaborate on investments and technology in multiple new areas including logistics, ICT, agribusiness, financial services and renewable energy, were also highlighted.

General Manager of United Tobacco Processing (UTP) Pvt Ltd Vincent Van Den Berge, Head of Sales & Relationship Management at Luxembourg Stock Exchange Rosa Scappatura and Chief Executive Officer of FrontWalker Sri Lanka Subodha Perera made presentations representing the private sector and international institutions. They shared valuable insights into investment opportunities, international capital markets, and successful business collaborations, underscoring the significant potential for expanding commercial partnerships between Sri Lanka and the Belgium–Luxembourg business community.

A key highlight of the forum was the high-level panel discussion, which brought together distinguished panelists, including Ambassador of the Delegation of the European Union to Sri Lanka Carmen Moreno and the Deputy Minister of Industries & Entrepreneurship Development of Sri Lanka Chathuranga Abeysinghe. The panelists engaged in a forward-looking dialogue on deepening economic relations between Sri Lanka and the European Union, with a focus on expanding trade opportunities, attracting sustainable investment, and strengthening cooperation in key growth sectors emphasizing the importance of policy alignment, innovation, and public–private partnerships in driving long-term and inclusive economic development.

The forum concluded with the vote of thanks by the Secretary General of BLSBC Sampath Tennakoon thanking all partners who supported this initiative. Following the forum, delegates participated in a networking luncheon before engaging in a roundtable discussion with representatives of Port City Colombo to explore investment opportunities and potential collaboration within the Special Economic Zone. The programme concluded with a guided tour of Port City Colombo, providing participants with first-hand insights into one of Sri Lanka’s flagship investment destinations and its strategic vision to become a leading regional business and lifestyle hub.

The successful conclusion of the Belgium–Luxembourg Economic Mission reflects the growing momentum in economic relations between Sri Lanka and the BELGOLUX region, and the mission provided a valuable platform for strengthening strategic partnerships, promoting bilateral trade and investment, and fostering sustainable economic cooperation for the mutual benefits among Sri Lanka, Belgium, and Luxembourg.