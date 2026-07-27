Ceylon Tobacco Company PLC appoints Adrian Lee Peng Yong as finance director

Ceylon Tobacco Company PLC (CTC) today announced the appointment of Adrian Lee Peng Yong as its Finance Director, effective from 1st August 2026.

Mr. Adrian Lee Peng Yong takes on the role, continuing the company’s legacy of world-class financial stewardship and strategic excellence.

A seasoned veteran within the British American Tobacco (BAT) Group, Adrian brings 20 years of progressive cross-functional experience spanning Financial Planning & Analysis, Business Partnering, Controllership, and Regional Finance Leadership across Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa (APMEA). Most recently, he served as Finance Director for BAT Malaysia & Singapore Cluster, where he successfully navigated complex regulatory environments and market headwinds to drive sustainable business performance.

The continued delivery of outstanding results by Adrian throughout his career is testament to his exceptional commercial acumen and leadership. Prior to his role in Malaysia, he also served as Regional Head of Operations Finance for APMEA spearheading regional productivity agendas as well as leading strategic growth roadmaps.

Beyond driving financial performance, Adrian is recognized for his strong leadership in guiding BAT Malaysia to top-tier industry recognitions. Under his stewardship, the company secured 1st place in Consumer Products at the prestigious MSWG-NACGSA Corporate Governance Awards for benchmark transparency and board practices.

Commenting on his appointment, Adrian stated, “I am excited to join the exceptional team in Sri Lanka to build on our strong foundations of financial discipline, sustainability, and excellence. I look forward to contributing to the business’s continued growth and working alongside our incredible people.”

Adrian holds a Bachelor of Business Management with a Double Major in Finance and Marketing from Singapore Management University, blending deep strategic financial expertise with strong commercial acumen.