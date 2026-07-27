Registrations now open for Sri Lanka economic and investment summit 2026

Ceylon Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce that registrations are now open for the Sri Lanka Economic & Investment Summit 2026 (SLEIS 2026), taking place on 12th and 13th October at the Shangri-La Colombo.

Held under the theme “Positioning Sri Lanka in a Changing Global Economy: Resilience, Reform, and the Future of Economic Policy,” this year’s Summit comes at a defining point in Sri Lanka’s economic journey as the country looks beyond stabilisation towards sustained, private sector-led growth and greater integration with regional and global markets.

Recognised as one of the country’s premier economic forums, the two-day Summit will bring together senior government leaders, policymakers, business leaders, investors, development partners, and international experts, for two days of dialogue on Sri Lanka’s economic outlook, reform agenda and investment opportunities. Through high-level discussions and strategic engagement, the Summit will explore how Sri Lanka can strengthen competitiveness, attract investment, expand exports and position itself within Asia’s evolving growth networks.

SLEIS 2026 will feature keynote addresses, high-level panel discussions, sector-focused conversations, investor engagement opportunities and business networking designed to facilitate constructive dialogue between the public and private sectors. The programme will examine the policies, partnerships and investment opportunities that can accelerate Sri Lanka’s next phase of economic growth, with further details on the agenda, speakers and sessions to be announced in the coming weeks.

The Ceylon Chamber encourages early registration, as the Summit has consistently attracted strong participation from local and international delegates, and reaches full capacity well in advance.

Register at https://sleis.chamber.lk/. For more information, contact Alikie on 011 558 8805 (alikie@chamber.lk) or Shaunuka – 0701082541/ (events.division@chamber.lk)