New Odyssey movie inspires a worldwide journey — for scammers too: Kaspersky

An example of a website and the fake player prompting users to register to continue watching the movie

Kaspersky experts have identified scam websites in multiple languages, suggesting that attackers are deliberately targeting audiences across different countries by capitalizing on the film’s extraordinary popularity.

Christopher Nolan’s new Odyssey movie has been one of the most talked-about and internationally anticipated premieres of the year, with many observers ranking it among the most eagerly awaited films of 2026. However, the film’s global debut has also triggered a surge in scam activity. Cybercriminals are exploiting the immense worldwide interest in the release, luring users with false promises of access.

The scam typically works as follows: attackers set up fake websites that promise free access to the new movie, often offering dubbed versions in the user’s native language to appear more convincing. To make the scam appear more convincing, the website also displays reviews and ratings supposedly left by users who had already “watched” the film. But when users try to play the movie, they are shown a fake video player and asked to register in order to supposedly unlock the content and “continue to watch for free”.

To register and continue watching, users are prompted to submit personal information, including their email address, first name and last name. At later stages, the fake sign-up process asks for creating a password and providing banking details under the pretense of activating a “free trial,” exposing victims to credential theft – particularly if they reuse the same password across multiple services – as well as possible financial losses. At the registration stage, users are promised unlimited access to content, told that creating an account will take about a minute and offered access across multiple devices — further increasing the risk.

To reach the widest possible audience and target users speaking different languages, scammers create similar websites in multiple languages, while keeping the fraudulent scheme essentially the same.

“We often see scammers seeking to profit from high-profile premieres such as Odyssey, exploiting the excitement and loyalty of fans eagerly awaiting major releases. Users should be particularly cautious if a film that has only just been released and is still showing in theaters suddenly appears on an unfamiliar or suspicious-looking platform. We strongly encourage people to access content only through official services in order to protect their personal data and avoid potential financial losses, and steer clear of what may turn out to be a Trojan horse,” says Olga Altukhova, Senior Web Content Analyst at Kaspersky.

To avoid falling a victim to scams, Kaspersky advises individuals to: Check the authenticity of websites before entering personal data and only use official webpages to watch or download movies. Double-check URL formats and company name spellings. Secure your payment information. Use prepaid cards or a dedicated payment service for purchases to avoid exposing your credit card or bank account information.

Use a reliable security solution that identifies malicious attachments and blocks phishing links. To ensure advanced protection against increasingly complex cyber threats, Kaspersky actively amplifies its consumer solutions with AI-powered scam protection – a unified suite of technologies that combines machine learning-based anti-phishing algorithms, real-time behavior monitoring, accompanied by Data Leak and Identity Theft checkers. In 2025, Kaspersky Premium once again received the annual “Approved” certification in Anti-phishing tests by the leading testing lab AV-Comparatives, highlighting the product’s strong, AI enhanced antiphishing capabilities. Enable multi-factor authentication and monitor accounts: Activate 2FA on IDs and financial apps and regularly review statements for unauthorized activity.