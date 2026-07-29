BASL Unanimously Passes Resolution Against Proposed Judges’ Retirement Age Amendment

A Special General Meeting of the Bar Association of Sri Lanka (BASL) today unanimously passed a resolution strongly opposing proposed constitutional and statutory amendments to increase the retirement age of judges.

The resolution follows the Cabinet of Ministers’ conditional approval on July 27, 2026, of a proposal submitted by the Minister of Justice and National Integration. The initiative involves draft amendments to the Constitution and the Judicature Act No. 2 of 1978 that would raise the retirement age for Supreme Court judges from 65 to 67 years and Court of Appeal judges from 63 to 65 years. Related proposals are also expected to revise retirement ages for High Court and Magistrates’ Court judges.

The government has framed the proposed changes around key judicial needs, keeping experienced judicial officers within an expanding court framework, supporting the planned rollout of regional Courts of Appeal requiring additional judges and expanding High Court capacity to clear criminal and civil appeal backlogs.

The move, however, has sparked significant pushback across legal circles, with both the BASL and international regional bodies like LAWASIA expressing deep concern. Legal experts warn that altering fixed judicial tenures risks damaging public trust, compromising judicial independence, and setting a problematic precedent for ad hoc constitutional modifications.

The Legal Draftsman is preparing the formal draft amendments, which will undergo clearance by the Attorney General prior to submission to Parliament.

Related:

Cabinet Approves Move to Raise Judges’ Retirement Age as Part of Judicial Reform Package

Law Association for Asia & Pacific Sounds Alarm Over Proposed Changes to Sri Lankan Judicial Retirement Age