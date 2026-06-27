Law Association for Asia & Pacific Sounds Alarm Over Proposed Changes to Sri Lankan Judicial Retirement Age

LAWASIA, the Law Association for Asia and the Pacific, has officially voiced grave concerns over the Sri Lankan government’s proposed constitutional amendment aimed at extending the retirement age of Supreme Court and Court of Appeal judges.

In a formal statement released on June 26, 2026, the regional legal body warned that the ad hoc initiative risks severely undermining public confidence and compromising the independence of the judiciary.

The statement from LAWASIA strongly aligns with objections previously raised by the Bar Association of Sri Lanka (BASL). In a letter addressed to the President of Sri Lanka on May 25, 2026, the BASL stressed that changing the retirement age of sitting judges at this juncture would likely be seen as a “blatant attempt to interfere with the judiciary”.

LAWASIA reiterated that for democracy to function, the judiciary must not only be independent in reality but must also be entirely free from the perception of political influence, accommodation, or impropriety. The organization also noted that it is endorsing similar concerns raised by another major international body, the Commonwealth Lawyers Association.

Currently, the retirement age for senior judges in Sri Lanka is fixed under Article 107(5) of the Constitution. LAWASIA criticized the government’s current trajectory, calling it an “ad hoc initiative” being pushed through without adequate public or stakeholder consultation.

“Constitutional amendment in any jurisdiction is a serious matter which must not be undertaken lightly,” the association noted, emphasizing that an independent and competent judiciary serves as the cornerstone of any democratic framework.

To anchor its stance, LAWASIA pointed to the Beijing Statement of Principles on the Independence of the Judiciary, a landmark 1997 accord signed by 32 Chief Justices across the Asia-Pacific region that outlines strict boundaries regarding judicial tenure and relationships with the executive branch.

Urgent Call to Action

Signed by LAWASIA President TL Yap, the declaration calls upon Sri Lankan authorities to take immediate corrective steps to:

refrain from proceeding with the proposed constitutional amendments seeking to increase the retirement age of members of the Judiciary;

resist piecemeal and ad hoc amendments to the Constitution of Sri Lanka.

adhere to due process of consultation and stakeholder engagement in constitutional reform;

desist from taking any steps which would undermine confidence in the Judiciary and irreparably diminish the independence of the judiciary; and

ensure adherence to the rule of law and respect for the independence of the judiciary.

The unfolding situation places a global spotlight on Sri Lanka’s commitment to the rule of law, as legal watchdogs watch closely to see if the government will heed these mounting domestic and international warnings.