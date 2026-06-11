Sri Lanka’s Newest Cargo Carrier ‘WEAIR’ Launches Operations with Luxembourg Backing

Sri Lanka’s aviation and logistics sector marked an expansion with the official launch of ‘WEAIR’, the country’s newest cargo airline. The venture officially commenced operations on June 6, 2026, during an inauguration ceremony at the Kingsbury Hotel in Colombo, held under the patronage of Vijitha Herath, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment, and Tourism.

Financed and strategically backed by the Luxembourg-based IOTC Investment Fund, the launch is being highlighted by government officials as a strong vote of international confidence in Sri Lanka’s economic recovery and its strategic positioning as an Indian Ocean logistics hub.

Speaking at the launch, Minister Herath emphasized that WEAIR arrives at a critical juncture to bolster the island nation’s air freight capacity, reducing its heavy reliance on foreign carriers.

“In an era where economic success is determined by speed, reliability, and connectivity, this step will directly contribute to strengthening the supply chains of the country’s exports, e-commerce, pharmaceuticals, and various industries,” Herath stated. He added that the government remains committed to fostering a secure, investment-friendly environment for public-private collaboration.

WEAIR is kicking off its initial operations utilizing a Boeing 737-800 freighter aircraft. The airline has outlined immediate plans to scale its capacity, targeting a network that positions Colombo as a reliable gateway connecting key regional markets: South Asia, Southwest Asia, and Southeast Asia.

Beyond boosting trade connectivity, the project is expected to generate high-skill employment opportunities for local professionals and youth, while facilitating technology and knowledge transfers into Sri Lanka’s domestic logistics sector. The event was highly attended by foreign investors, state officials, and leading aviation stakeholders.