Sampath Bank Launches Google Pay, Expanding Sri Lanka’s Access to Global Contactless Payments

Sampath Bank PLC has introduced Google Pay for all Mastercard and Visa Credit and Debit Cardholders, marking a significant advancement on how customers in Sri Lanka access digital payment solutions. This initiative brings fast, secure, and globally accepted tap-to-pay functionality to Android devices, catering to the increasing demand for mobile-first solutions.

Mobile wallets are reshaping how consumers interact with their finances, particularly among digitally savvy users and frequent travellers who prioritise convenience and security. Through this integration, Cardholders can digitise their Visa Credit and Debit cards, along with Mastercard Credit and Debit cards and perform transactions seamlessly across in-store, in-app, and online platforms. The solution removes the need to carry physical cards while ensuring acceptance at millions of merchants worldwide. It also supports the ongoing shift towards a secure, contactless payment ecosystem in Sri Lanka, in line with evolving customer expectations and global digital trends.

Commenting on the launch, Darshin Pathinayake, Chief Business Intelligence Officer at Sampath Bank, stated, “Digital adoption today is driven by how intuitively financial services integrate into daily routines. Customers expect experiences that are secure, responsive, and globally relevant without added complexity. Google Pay enables Sampath Cardholders to transact with confidence while staying seamlessly connected to their finances, where banking becomes a natural extension of everyday life rather than a separate interaction.”

Each transaction is backed by advanced tokenization technology, which replaces sensitive card information with secure digital identifiers. This ensures that customer data remains protected at every stage while maintaining a fast and seamless payment experience. Supported by Sampath Bank’s robust digital infrastructure and integrated with Google’s global payments ecosystem, the solution delivers scalability and reliability across both local and international payment environments.

Chirath Samarasekara, Head of Card Centre at Sampath Bank, added, “Card usage is evolving beyond physical formats into a more flexible digital payment environment. Google Pay enhances the everyday utility of SampathCards by enabling a consistent payment experience across multiple channels and geographies. Our Cardholders can now benefit from tap-to-pay convenience locally, secure online transactions, and the freedom to transact globally without disruption. This integration strengthens customer engagement while aligning with the growing preference for contactless and mobile-first payments, reinforcing trust in digital channels.”

Googly Pay is now available on Android devices for Sampath Mastercard and Visa Credit and Debit Cardholders, reinforcing the Bank’s commitment to delivering secure, convenient, and globally connected payment solutions that meet the evolving needs of modern consumers.