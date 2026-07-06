CFA Society Sri Lanka Celebrates New Charterholders at the Charter Awards Ceremony & Oration 2026

New CFA Charterholders with the Chief Guest and officials of CFA Society Sri Lanka

CFA Society Sri Lanka (CFASSL) hosted its annual Charter Awards Ceremony & Oration 2026 recently at the Union Ballroom, Hilton Colombo Residences. The event celebrated the achievements of 27 new CFA charterholders, along with candidates who successfully completed all three levels of the CFA Program and are eligible to receive the Charter upon meeting the required work experience criteria.

The ceremony brought together CFA members, new Charterholders, leading employers, industry stakeholders and academics, to recognize an important milestone in the professional journeys of Sri Lanka’s finance and investment professionals.

Delivering the oration as Chief Guest, Rachini Rajapaksa, CFA, Past President of CFA Society Sri Lanka, congratulated the new Charterholders and the passed finalist on reaching a significant milestone in their professional journey. A seasoned finance professional with over 30 years of experience in fund management, capital markets and corporate governance, Ms. Rajapaksa emphasized the importance of technical knowledge, ethical judgment, and sound leadership in strengthening the financial services industry.

“You have earned the credential Chartered Financial Analyst recognized globally in investment management for rigor, discipline, and excellence. It opens doors into a world of endless opportunities along with profound responsibilities. As you enter a financial landscape that is evolving at an unprecedented pace today, from the increased use of artificial intelligence as well as the changing dynamics of global and local capital markets, the challenges ahead will be complex and unique. Nevertheless, your charter has equipped you with more than just technical tools. It has defined a character for you that embeds honesty, integrity and trust.,” said Ms. Rajapaksa.

She further encouraged the new Charterholders to become visionary leaders who will navigate the complexities of tomorrow. She said “Your actions will shape the future of finance. Step forward with purpose, give back to our society, let your leadership inspire the next generation, and “Always remain worthy of the trust that this Charter places upon you”.

The ceremony reflected CFA Society Sri Lanka’s continued commitment to promoting professional excellence, integrity, and leadership within the financial services industry. The CFA Charter, awarded by CFA Institute, is widely regarded as the gold standard in the investment profession, with more than 200,000 Charterholders across 160 markets worldwide.

Established in 2001, CFA Society Sri Lanka is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to the professional development of CFA charterholders and candidates. The Society represents more than 250 Charterholders in Sri Lanka, including CEOs, CFOs, portfolio managers, banking professionals, investment advisors, and other senior finance professionals, while also supporting about 500 CFA Program candidates, primarily from the financial sector.

The annual Charter Awards Ceremony serves as a platform to recognize the dedication, discipline, and professional excellence of individuals who have successfully completed one of the most respected qualifications in global finance. CFA Society Sri Lanka congratulates the new Charterholders and candidates on their achievements and looks forward to their continued contribution towards the advancement of Sri Lanka’s capital markets and investment profession.