ADB Fact-Finding Mission Visits EDB to Review Progress of National Export Development Plan

The Sri Lanka Export Development Board (EDB), in collaboration with the Asian Development Bank (ADB), is making significant progress in the formulation of the National Export Development Plan (NEDP) for the period 2026–2030. This strategic initiative is designed to position Sri Lanka on a path of sustained export-led economic growth, aligned with the Government’s national vision of “A Thriving Nation – A Beautiful Life.”

As part of this collaborative effort, the ADB fact-finding mission under the Trade, Investment, and Industry Development Policy-Based Lending (PBL) Program (Subprogram 1) visiting Sri Lanka from 27th to 30th April 2026. Accordingly, a key meeting was held on 27th April 2026 at the EDB premises, where the ADB delegation met with the Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, and the senior management of the EDB. The ADB team was led by Ms. Kanupriya Gupta, Senior Public Sector Economist and Mission Leader, along with other officials. The mission reviewed the current status of the NEDP and discussed the way forward for its effective implementation.

During the discussions, both parties focused on several key areas, including:

Reviewing the status of Cabinet approval and the official launch of the NEDP

Identifying technical assistance required from ADB for the implementation phase under Subprogram 2

Agreeing on immediate next steps to ensure smooth rollout of the NEDP

ADB’s engagement in this initiative falls under its Policy-Based Lending (PBL) program, implemented in close collaboration with the Ministry of Industry and Entrepreneurship Development. The program is intended to support Sri Lanka’s policy reforms and institutional strengthening, with a focus on improving trade competitiveness and diversifying export markets.

Both parties deliberated on key components of the NEDP implementation framework. These include the establishment of a high-level NEDP Steering Committee, the creation and operationalization of a dedicated Project Management Unit (PMU), and the development of a robust monitoring and reporting system to track progress and outcomes effectively.

The ADB fact-finding mission marks an important milestone in strengthening the partnership between Sri Lanka and ADB, while ensuring that the NEDP is implemented in a structured, results-oriented, and sustainable manner. The successful execution of the NEDP is expected to play a vital role in enhancing Sri Lanka’s export performance and driving long-term economic growth.