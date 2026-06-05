Commercial Bank extends its operations to Port City Colombo

Reinforcing its commitment to support the nation’s next phase of economic transformation, Commercial Bank of Ceylon PLC’s new branch in Port City Colombo will bring world-class banking services to Sri Lanka’s emerging international financial hub.

Located at Building 04 in Area 02 of the Port City Business Centre – Commercial Hub, Commercial Bank’s Port City Colombo branch will function as a fully-fledged banking operation, strengthening the Bank’s presence in one of Sri Lanka’s most strategically significant emerging economic zones. Designed to serve the evolving financial requirements of corporates, investors, businesses, professionals and retail customers within the Port City Colombo ecosystem, the branch offers access to Commercial Bank’s comprehensive portfolio of financial solutions. These include current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, personal and business lending, housing and leasing facilities, credit and debit card services, inward and outward remittances, foreign currency accounts and transactions, trade finance solutions, import and export services, corporate banking, treasury and foreign exchange services, cash management solutions and digital banking facilities.

The branch is also equipped with a Cash Recycling Machine (CRM) and an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) providing customers with convenient, round-the-clock access to essential deposit and withdrawal services, 24 hours of the day, 365 days of the year. By combining full-service branch banking with digital capabilities and uninterrupted self-service access, the new branch reflects Commercial Bank’s commitment to delivering future-ready, accessible and internationally aligned financial services in support of Port City Colombo’s growth as a dynamic hub for commerce, investment and innovation.