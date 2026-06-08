Sri Lanka Economic and Investment Summit Returns on 12-13 October for 26th Edition

The Ceylon Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce that the 26th edition of the Sri Lanka Economic and Investment Summit will be held on 12 and 13 October 2026, with preparations now being finalised, as the country’s foremost economic policy forum returns for another year of dialogue on issues of national importance.

Engagements with local and international speakers, development partners, diplomatic missions, and private sector stakeholders are advancing steadily, with interest in this year’s Summit reflecting strong positive sentiment around its continued relevance as a platform for dialogue on Sri Lanka’s economic future.

The 2026 Summit will focus on a range of pressing national priorities, including economic growth, competitiveness, investment, trade, productivity, fiscal and structural reforms, sustainability, and the changing global economic environment. Discussions will examine how Sri Lanka can build a more shock-resilient economy, strengthen its links to Asia’s growth networks through trade and regional value chains, reimagine healthcare as a driver of economic and social progress, address the balance between energy security, sustainability, and growth, and harness digital transformation to support national development in an increasingly connected world. The programme will also explore the future of education and skills development, as well as the opportunities and challenges presented by artificial intelligence and emerging technologies for economies, businesses, and societies.

The 26th edition follows on from the success of the 2025 Summit, which attracted over 850 participants, featured over 40 local and international speakers, and welcomed delegates from more than 20 countries. The event brought together senior government representatives, private sector leaders, diplomats, development agencies, researchers, and industry specialists, reinforcing its position as one of the region’s most respected economic forums.

Interest from regional business communities has been particularly encouraging, following a series of international outreach efforts and business promotion activities undertaken by the Ceylon Chamber in recent months. Among these was a high-level business delegation to Mumbai, which generated significant interest among Indian businesses and investors seeking greater engagement with Sri Lanka and its economic opportunities.

For more than two decades, the Sri Lanka Economic and Investment Summit has served as a key platform bringing together policymakers, business leaders, development partners, academics, and international experts to examine the challenges and opportunities shaping the country’s economic future. Over the years, the Summit has established itself as a valuable forum for dialogue on the issues most critical to the country’s economic progress. Its discussions have often helped frame important conversations around policy, reform, competitiveness, investment, and growth.

Further details on the Summit programme, speakers, and registration arrangements will be announced in due course. For more information, contact Alikie via alikie@chamber.lk / 0115588805.