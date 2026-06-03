Bangladesh Authorities’ Request for a New IMF-supported Program

Ivo Krznar, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Mission Chief for Bangladesh issued the following statement:

“The Bangladeshi authorities have requested a new IMF financial arrangement to support their economic reform program. IMF staff are engaging with the authorities on their reform agenda and policy priorities as part of the Fund’s consideration of possible next steps.

“Bangladesh’s current arrangements under the Extended Credit Facility, Extended Fund Facility, and Resilience and Sustainability Facility (ECF, EFF, and RSF) have provided an important policy anchor during a very difficult period. However, the macroeconomic and political context has changed substantially since the Fund-supported program was approved in January 2023, and the authorities now face a more complex set of challenges. Banking-sector weaknesses and low revenue mobilization underscore the need for a renewed and sustained reform effort.

“The authorities’ request for a successor arrangement provides an opportunity for the Fund and the authorities to agree on a potential program that both reflects the current challenges and incorporates the new authorities’ objectives and priorities. Any new arrangement would need to be based on Bangladesh’s balance-of-payments needs and strong policy commitments anchored by a credible reform agenda, and would be subject to the IMF’s policies and Executive Board approval.

“Planning is underway for a staff visit to Bangladesh, which would allow IMF staff to take stock of recent economic developments, engage with the authorities on their policy priorities, and assess the outlook and reform challenges. Discussions about the parameters of a potential new IMF-supported program—including its size and related reform commitments—would take place in the context of a subsequent program negotiation mission.

“The IMF remains a committed partner to Bangladesh in its efforts to secure lasting macroeconomic and financial stability, strengthen resilience, and support strong, inclusive growth. We look forward to constructive engagement with the authorities and other stakeholders as this process moves forward.”