Emerald Clothing Steps into Acquiring Selected HelaFactories, Safeguarding Jobs and Sri Lanka’s Export Base

Emerald Clothing (Pvt) Ltd has stepped in to secure the continuity of key operations previously run by Hela Clothing (Private) Limited, in a move aimed at stabilizing exports and safeguarding employment.

The intervention comes as Hela faces liquidity constraints. Emerald Clothing said it has implemented an operational transition to ensure that manufacturing output and selected customer deliveries continue without disruption.

The company said several thousand jobs across multiple facilities are being supported through this

transition, alongside ongoing commitments to international apparel buyers.

Key manufacturing facilities in Sri Lanka (Thihariya & Palapathwala), as well as design and

development functions in the United Kingdom, and the United States, will continue to operate under

Emerald Clothing’s management.

“Our focus is execution and stability – keeping factories running, protecting livelihoods, and

ensuring customers see no disruption,” said Mohomed Salim Suhurdeen, representing the

investor group. “This is about maintaining confidence in Sri Lanka as a reliable sourcing

destination.” While the global economic situation poses challenges for the apparel export business,

Emerald is confident we can create long-term value from the assets and teams we acquire.

Sri Lanka’s apparel industry, which accounts for a significant share of export earnings and

employment, has faced pressure from shifts in global demand and local financial constraints.

Industry participants have warned that disruptions to large manufacturers could have wider supply

chain implications.

Emerald Clothing is part of a broader group with interests spanning manufacturing, retail, and brand

development. The company said it will prioritize operational discipline, delivery reliability, and

customer retention as it integrates the transitioned operations.