EDB Moves to Expand Islandwide Testing and Certification Facilities to Boost Export Competitiveness

The Sri Lanka Export Development Board (EDB) has taken steps to implement a comprehensive plan to expand testing and certification facilities across the island, addressing one of the most significant bottlenecks faced by the country’s export sector. A high-level stakeholder discussion was recently held in Colombo with the participation of government institutions, testing laboratories, certification bodies, and exporters.

Speaking at the event, EDB Chairman Mangala Wijesinghe emphasized that quality, compliance, and speed are essential factors in winning in the global marketplace. He pointed out that the current testing facilities remain largely centralized in Colombo, posing a major challenge for exporters based in the North, East, and Southern regions of the country.

To address this situation, it was highlighted that decentralizing testing facilities could be achieved through several key measures modernizing existing government laboratories at the provincial level, maximizing utilization of available but underutilized testing facilities, establishing public-private partnerships, and simplifying the certification process through digital mechanisms.

As the next step, exporter testing and certification requirements will be mapped alongside the capacities and strategies of existing service providers. Based on these findings, more practical and effective solutions will be discussed with higher authorities to better serve the exporter community island-wide. The EDB further emphasized that government regulatory authorities and laboratory networks must work in close collaboration to support the national export agenda.