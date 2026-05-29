Ceylon Chamber Applauds IMF Review Approval, Urges Fuel QR Optimization & Clear Economic Policy Signals

The Ceylon Chamber of Commerce has commended the Government of Sri Lanka on the successful completion and approval of the 5th and 6th reviews under the IMF’s Extended Fund Facility, unlocking around USD 695 million in financing support. The Chamber emphasized that this milestone strengthens confidence in Sri Lanka’s economic recovery amid global uncertainty and Middle East conflict pressures.

The Chamber stated: “At a time of heightened global uncertainty and external sector pressures arising from the conflict in the Middle East, the Chamber believes this approval sends a strong positive signal to markets, investors, and the private sector. Continued engagement with the IMF programme remains critical to preserving macroeconomic stability, restoring investor confidence, and strengthening Sri Lanka’s external resilience.”

It reiterated the need to sustain structural reforms to boost competitiveness, investment climate, and infrastructure, while also highlighting immediate priorities: strengthening the fuel QR system for efficiency and targeted support, and ensuring clear policy communication to reinforce investor confidence and macroeconomic stability.

The Chamber further stressed accelerating reforms in trade, investment, tourism, logistics, and digitalisation as essential to sustaining resilience. It also urged its members to act responsibly in support of stability and long-term national interests.

The Ceylon Chamber of Commerce said it remains committed to actively engaging with policymakers and stakeholders in supporting progressive economic reforms, the successful completion of future IMF programme reviews, and Sri Lanka’s transition towards a resilient and competitive economy.