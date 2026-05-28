Commercial Bank now brings PayPal-linked withdrawals for customers

Enables channeling of global digital earnings directly into bank accounts via ComBank Digital

The Commercial Bank of Ceylon, reaffirming its leadership in introducing the latest global financial technologies to Sri Lanka, has announced the availability of PayPal-linked withdrawal functionality for eligible customers to seamlessly channel their global digital earnings directly into their Commercial Bank accounts through ComBank Digital.

The integration of PayPal with ComBank Digital enables Sri Lankan freelancers, digital entrepreneurs and exporters to transfer their PayPal balances directly to a local Commercial Bank account through the Bank’s ComBank Digital platform instantly, securely and through a fully regulated banking channel. As one of the world’s leading online payment platforms operating across nearly 200 markets, PayPal enables individuals and businesses to participate in the global digital economy, making this integration highly beneficial for Sri Lankan customers engaged in international digital services and commerce.

The integration operates through a secure, self-service email-based syncing mechanism embedded within ComBank Digital, the Bank said. Existing PayPal users can seamlessly link their PayPal accounts to their Commercial Bank accounts through ComBank Digital by matching the registered email addresses and date of birth linked to both accounts, enabling near-instant secure authentication and transfers. Eligible customers may access related transfer functionality via ComBank Digital, further enhancing accessibility to global digital payment services.

Upon successful linkage, the eligible customers’ PayPal balances available for withdrawal can be viewed through the banking application and transferred into their Commercial Bank accounts. The experience is entirely digital and can be completed in approximately two minutes, without requiring a branch visit.

Commenting on this latest development, Mr Sanath Manatunge, Managing Director/CEO of Commercial Bank said: “This marks a decisive milestone in strengthening Sri Lanka’s connection with the global digital economy. For years, Sri Lankan freelancers, entrepreneurs, and digital professionals earning through global digital platforms have faced challenges in bringing those earnings into the country through secure and regulated banking channels. By enabling PayPal integration through ComBank Digital, we are facilitating the seamless flow of international earnings into the country’s formal financial system. At the same time, this initiative supports broader national economic objectives by encouraging foreign currency inflows, strengthening financial transparency, and empowering Sri Lanka’s growing digital workforce to participate more actively in the global marketplace.”

Commercial Bank has consistently remained at the forefront of introducing industry-first digital payment technologies to Sri Lanka, further reinforcing its position as a leader in digital banking innovation. Over the years, the Bank has introduced several pioneering payment technologies and digital banking solutions including Sri Lanka’s first QR-based payment application ‘Q+ Payment App,’ Tap-to-Pay payment acceptance solutions, and Google Pay payment facilities, bringing globally advanced financial technologies to local customers.

The Bank also records the largest CEFT transaction volume in Sri Lanka, reaffirming its strong leadership in the country’s digital payments landscape. Recognising its continued excellence in digital banking innovation, Commercial Bank was presented the ‘Excellence in Digital Payments’ award for the second consecutive year at the LankaPay Technovation Awards 2026, in addition to six other awards across multiple digital banking categories.

With customer preferences rapidly shifting towards digital-first lifestyles, Commercial Bank said it continues to invest in technologically advanced banking solutions that enhance convenience, accessibility, speed, and security.

Further reinforcing its commitment to supporting the country’s rapidly growing freelance economy, Commercial Bank has already introduced dedicated Freelancer Accounts, offering tailored banking solutions designed to meet the evolving financial needs of Sri Lanka’s digital workforce.

The first Sri Lankan bank with a market capitalisation exceeding US$ 1 Bn., and the first bank in the country to be listed among the Top 1000 Banks of the World, Commercial Bank has the highest capital base among all Sri Lankan banks, is the largest private sector lender in Sri Lanka, and the largest lender to the country’s SME sector. Ranked No. 1 in the Business Today Top 40, the Bank is recognised as the most respected and most-awarded bank in Sri Lanka, is a leader in digital innovation and is the country’s first 100% carbon-neutral bank.

Commercial Bank operates more than 270 strategically-located branches and an extensive network of automated machines island-wide, and has the widest international footprint among Sri Lankan banks, with 21 branches in Bangladesh, a fully-fledged Tier I Bank with a majority stake in the Maldives, a microfinance company in Myanmar, and a representative office in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). The Bank’s fully-owned subsidiaries, CBC Finance PLC. and Commercial Insurance Brokers (Pvt) Limited, also deliver a range of financial services via their own branch networks.