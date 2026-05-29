Evolution Auto launched the Xpeng G6 in Sri Lanka marking a new era in premium electric mobility

Evolution Auto Private Limited the authorised distributor for Xpeng in Sri Lanka, officially launched the New Generation Xpeng G6 at its multi brand showroom in Colombo 05 on 22 May 2026, marking a significant milestone in the country’s rapidly evolving electric vehicle landscape.

The launch event brought together media representatives, industry stakeholders, and invited guests for the official unveiling of the premium intelligent electric SUV. The evening featured a formal vehicle reveal, live demonstrations, and opportunities for test drives, allowing attendees to experience the Xpeng G6 firsthand.

The introduction of the Xpeng G6 arrived at a crucial moment for Sri Lanka’s New Energy Vehicle market. While consumer interest in electric mobility continues to grow, the segment has faced challenges including range anxiety, limited premium offerings, and concerns over aftersales support. The arrival of the G6 aimed to directly address these gaps by introducing a globally competitive intelligent EV backed by advanced technology and strong international partnerships.

Speaking at the launch, Ashan Wickramasinghe Head of Marketing Evolution Auto stated:

“We are not just bringing a car to Sri Lanka. We are bringing a new standard in technology, in ownership experience, and in what Sri Lankan consumers should expect from a modern electric vehicle.”

Positioned as a premium electric SUV competing in the global mid to upper EV segment, the Xpeng G6 offered a WLTP certified driving range of up to 480 kilometres. The vehicle was powered by an electric motor delivering 110 kW of output and 440 Nm of torque, providing a balance of efficiency, performance, and everyday usability.

A key highlight of the G6 was XPILOT, Xpeng’s proprietary Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance System. The system included Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Centering, automated parking, and remote summon functionality. Designed to enhance safety and convenience, XPILOT supported drivers while maintaining full driver responsibility in accordance with Level 2 autonomy standards.

Inside, the Xpeng G6 showcased a strong emphasis on digital integration and comfort. The cabin featured a 15.6 inch central touchscreen infotainment system, the XOPERA 2.0 premium sound system with 18 speakers, ventilated and massaging front seats, and dual glazed soundproof glass with active noise cancellation. These features collectively positioned the vehicle as a technologically advanced and comfort focused electric SUV.

Xpeng, the manufacturer of the G6, is a globally listed technology company headquartered in Guangzhou China and traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker XPEV. The

company has evolved beyond traditional automotive manufacturing, expanding into artificial intelligence, robotics, and advanced mobility systems.

Its strategic partnership with the Volkswagen Group further reinforces its global positioning. In 2023, Volkswagen acquired a 4.99 percent stake in Xpeng and entered a joint development agreement focused on next generation electric vehicle platforms, highlighting strong industry confidence in Xpeng’s technological capabilities.

The Xpeng G6 is part of a broader innovation ecosystem developed by the company, which includes autonomous mobility research, humanoid robotics under its IRON platform, and flying vehicle development through its ARIDGE division. These initiatives reflect Xpeng’s long term vision of integrating physical AI across multiple modes of transport and intelligent systems.

For Sri Lanka, the launch of the G6 represents more than the introduction of a new vehicle model. It signals the entry of a globally significant technology brand into the local market, bringing with it advanced mobility solutions and new expectations for the EV ownership experience.

Evolution Auto emphasized that the introduction of the Xpeng G6 aligns with its long term commitment to expanding premium electric mobility options in Sri Lanka. The company noted that full aftersales support, service infrastructure, and customer experience enhancements would accompany the brand’s entry into the market.

As Sri Lanka continues its transition toward sustainable transportation, the arrival of the Xpeng G6 is expected to play a key role in shaping consumer expectations and accelerating adoption of intelligent electric vehicles in the premium segment.

Evolution Auto (Pvt) Ltd Evolution Auto (Pvt) Ltd is the sole authorized distributor for Xpeng electric vehicles in Sri Lanka. The company operates a multi-brand showroom at R. A. De Mel Mawatha, Colombo 05, and provides full aftersales service through a dedicated multi-brand workshop with a fully stocked parts inventory. Contact evolution auto on 0744112132 or visit www.xpeng.lk to learn more about evolution auto & Xpeng.