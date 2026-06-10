CJS and Dr. Asha de Vos celebrate Sri Lanka’s oceans with limited-edition whale shark pendant

In celebration of World Oceans Day, Colombo Jewellery Stores (CJS) in partnership with Oceanswell, spearheaded by renowned marine biologist, Dr. Asha de Vos, have launched a Limited-Edition Whale Shark Pendant.

Limited to just 100 individually numbered pieces, the Pendant marks the fifth species celebrated through this pioneering collaboration, which has combined fine jewellery with marine conservation since 2018. Oceanswell is a scientific research organisation that conducts essential research and uses storytelling, and education to raise awareness of Sri Lanka’s remarkable marine biodiversity. As with all conservation pendants created through the CJS – Oceanswell partnership, 100% of proceeds from the sale of the Pendant will help fund Oceanswell to support marine research, education, and conservation initiatives around Sri Lanka.

The official launch, held on World Oceans Day at Colombo Jewellery Stores, featured a presentation by

Dr. Asha de Vos highlighted the whale shark and focused on the importance of protecting Sri Lanka’s ocean ecosystems. The Whale Shark Pendant joins a collection that has previously paid tribute to the Blue Whale, Dolphin, Sperm Whale, and Orca. Drawing inspiration from the whale shark’s gentle grace, majestic scale and distinctive markings, the Pendant serves as both a tribute to the species and a reminder of the importance of continued ocean conservation. Beyond jewellery, the partnership has also supported the publications of two educational magazines developed by Oceanswell, and awareness initiatives designed to inspire greater appreciation and protection of Sri Lanka’s extraordinary marine biodiversity.

Conservation has been an integral part of the CJS story for many years. Through meaningful partnerships with leading conservation organisations, CJS has supported initiatives dedicated to protecting Sri Lanka’s extraordinary natural heritage, from elephant and leopard conservation programmes with the Wildlife and Nature Protection Society (WNPS) to pioneering marine research and education efforts with Oceanswell. These collaborations reflect a shared belief that thoughtful design and storytelling can inspire greater awareness, encourage meaningful action, and contribute to the preservation of the natural world.

Now celebrating 104 years of excellence, Colombo Jewellery Stores (CJS) remains one of Sri Lanka’s most respected jewellery houses, renowned for its craftsmanship, exceptional coloured gemstones, diamonds, and commitment to design innovation. The Whale Shark Pendant continues this legacy, serving not only as a finely crafted collectible, but also as a symbol of ocean conservation and a reminder of the vital role each of us can play in protecting the marine ecosystems that surround our island home.

Speaking at the launch, Akram Cassim, Chief Executive Officer of Colombo Jewellery Stores, said: “At CJS, we believe jewellery can tell powerful stories and inspire meaningful action. Over the past eight years, our partnership with Dr. Asha de Vos and Oceanswell has demonstrated how design and conservation can come together to create lasting impact. The Whale Shark Pendant continues this journey, helping raise awareness and funds to protect the extraordinary marine life that surrounds our island.”

Commenting on the collaboration, Dr. de Vos stated: “The whale shark is an elusive giant that roams our oceans, inspiring wonder wherever it is encountered. Partnerships such as this help us get out to sea to document bits of their story and bring the stories back to shore to share with everyone.”

Through each piece, CJS and Oceanswell seek not only to celebrate the beauty of Sri Lanka’s oceans, but also to inspire meaningful conversations around the protection of the species and ecosystems that call them home. As with previous pieces in the collection, the Whale Shark Pendant is more than a piece of jewellery, it is a statement of support for marine conservation.