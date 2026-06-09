Justice Ministry Warns Against Coroner Bribes; Public Urged to Report Misconduct

The Ministry of Justice and National Integration has issued a strong reminder to the public that coroners are appointed under Section 108 of the Code of Criminal Procedure to facilitate the judicial process and provide a dignified service to families of the deceased.

Coroners serve in an honorary capacity and are expected to provide their services at any time of the day without demanding or accepting compensation.

However, the Ministry has consistently received complaints that certain coroners, exploiting the vulnerable mental state of grieving relatives, have been soliciting bribes in the form of money, benefits, or privileges.

Providing coroners with financial or other benefits is strictly illegal, and the Ministry urges the public to immediately report any such requests.

Reports can be made directly to:

Ministry of Justice and National Integration via WhatsApp: 0702724637

via WhatsApp: 0702724637 Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption hotline: 1954

The Ministry emphasizes its commitment to upholding integrity and ensuring that families receive the respect and dignity they deserve during sensitive times.