EDB and Import Promotion Desk (IPD), Germany Sign MoU to Strengthen Export Cooperation for Sri Lankan Exporters

The Sri Lanka Export Development Board (EDB) and the Import Promotion Desk (IPD), Germany, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), reaffirming their long-standing partnership to strengthen export development and enhance market access for Sri Lankan Export Oriented SMEs.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Dr. Julia Bellinghausen, Head of IPD, together with Mr. Marcus Schwenke, Director International Markets, Federation of Wholesale Foreign Trade and Services (BGA), Ms. Stephanie Weber, and other distinguished representatives of IPD.

Delivering the welcome remarks, the EDB highlighted that the signing marked an important milestone in the collaboration between the two organizations, which has been ongoing since 2019. Over the years, IPD has served as a key development partner in supporting Sri Lankan exporters to access European markets and improve their international competitiveness.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Julia Bellinghausen highlighted the importance of building long-term, sustainable partnerships that enable SMEs to meet international market requirements and establish lasting commercial relationships. She reaffirmed IPD’s commitment to continuing its collaboration with the EDB and supporting Sri Lankan exporters through technical expertise, capacity building initiatives, and stronger connections with European markets.

The partnership has delivered significant outcomes, particularly in the Natural Ingredients sector, where Sri Lankan Export Oriented SMEs have benefited from capacity building programmes, market intelligence, buyer linkages, and participation in international trade fairs. These interventions have contributed to improved export readiness and the establishment of sustainable business relationships with European buyers.

A key feature of the collaboration has also been the empowerment of Export Oriented women entrepreneurs. Through targeted support initiatives, women led enterprises have been provided with enhanced opportunities to participate in international trade and expand their presence in global markets.

The MoU establishes a renewed framework for cooperation in strategic areas including trade promotion services, exporter development, institutional and staff capacity building, business matchmaking, and development of Export Oriented women entrepreneurship. Under this agreement, IPD will continue to provide technical expertise, training programmes, consultancy support, and market access facilitation, while the EDB will support Export Oriented SME engagement and coordinate joint export development initiatives.

The EDB expressed its appreciation to IPD, BGA, and all stakeholders for their continued partnership and support in strengthening Sri Lanka’s export sector and deepening economic ties between Sri Lanka and Europe.

The EDB reaffirmed its commitment to building on this collaboration to further enhance opportunities for Sri Lankan Export Oriented SMEs and women-led enterprises to integrate into global markets and value chains.