Central Bank releases names of 25 pyramid schemes

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) has issued an official warning to the general public, identifying 25 companies and mobile applications that have been found operating as prohibited pyramid schemes.

Following investigations conducted under Section 83 (C) of the Banking Act, No. 30 of 1988, the CBSL determined that “Infinity Rover (Pvt) Ltd” and several other entities are in direct violation of the law by engaging in and promoting these unauthorized schemes.

The CBSL has officially flagged the following companies and apps: