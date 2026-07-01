Central Bank releases names of 25 pyramid schemes
The Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) has issued an official warning to the general public, identifying 25 companies and mobile applications that have been found operating as prohibited pyramid schemes.
Following investigations conducted under Section 83 (C) of the Banking Act, No. 30 of 1988, the CBSL determined that “Infinity Rover (Pvt) Ltd” and several other entities are in direct violation of the law by engaging in and promoting these unauthorized schemes.
The CBSL has officially flagged the following companies and apps:
- Tiens Lanka Health Care (Pvt) Ltd
- Best Life International (Pvt) Ltd
- Mark – Wo International (Pvt) Ltd
- V M L International (Pvt) Ltd
- Global Lifestyle Lanka (Pvt) Ltd
- Fast3Cycle International (Pvt) Ltd
- Sport Chain app, Sport Chain zs society Sri Lanka
- OnmaxDT
- MTFE App, MTFE SL Group, MTFE Success Lanka, MTFE DSCC Group
- Fastwin (Pvt) Ltd
- Fruugo Oline App/ Fruugo Oline (Pvt) Ltd
- Ride to Three Freedom (Pvt) Ltd
- Qnet/ Questnet
- Era Miracle (Pvt) Ltd. And Genesis Business School
- Ledger Block
- Isimaga International (Pvt) Ltd
- Beecoin App and Sunbird Foundation
- Windex Trading
- The Enrich Life (Pvt) Ltd
- Smart Win Entrepreneur (Pvt) Ltd
- Net Fore International (Pvt) Ltd./ Netrrix
- Pro Care (Pvt) Ltd., Shade of Procare (Pvt) Ltd
- SGO/sgomine.com
- I.C.A.N. Advertising (Pvt) Ltd and its affiliates icanonlineadvertising.com/bannercuts.com/bannercuts.lk/bannercusts.net/bannercuts.org
- Infinity Rover (Pvt) Ltd
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