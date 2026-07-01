Central Bank releases names of 25 pyramid schemes

Author LBO | Posted on July 1, 2026 | Companies, Economy

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) has issued an official warning to the general public, identifying 25 companies and mobile applications that have been found operating as prohibited pyramid schemes.

Following investigations conducted under Section 83 (C) of the Banking Act, No. 30 of 1988, the CBSL determined that “Infinity Rover (Pvt) Ltd” and several other entities are in direct violation of the law by engaging in and promoting these unauthorized schemes.

The CBSL has officially flagged the following companies and apps:

  1. Tiens Lanka Health Care (Pvt) Ltd
  2. Best Life International (Pvt) Ltd
  3. Mark – Wo International (Pvt) Ltd
  4. V M L International (Pvt) Ltd 
  5. Global Lifestyle Lanka (Pvt) Ltd
  6. Fast3Cycle International (Pvt) Ltd
  7. Sport Chain app, Sport Chain zs society Sri Lanka
  8. OnmaxDT
  9. MTFE App, MTFE SL Group, MTFE Success Lanka, MTFE DSCC Group
  10. Fastwin (Pvt) Ltd
  11. Fruugo Oline App/ Fruugo Oline (Pvt) Ltd
  12. Ride to Three Freedom (Pvt) Ltd
  13. Qnet/ Questnet
  14. Era Miracle (Pvt) Ltd. And Genesis Business School
  15. Ledger Block
  16. Isimaga International (Pvt) Ltd
  17. Beecoin App and Sunbird Foundation 
  18. Windex Trading
  19. The Enrich Life (Pvt) Ltd
  20. Smart Win Entrepreneur (Pvt) Ltd
  21. Net Fore International (Pvt) Ltd./ Netrrix
  22. Pro Care (Pvt) Ltd., Shade of Procare (Pvt) Ltd
  23. SGO/sgomine.com
  24. I.C.A.N. Advertising (Pvt) Ltd and its affiliates icanonlineadvertising.com/bannercuts.com/bannercuts.lk/bannercusts.net/bannercuts.org
  25. Infinity Rover (Pvt) Ltd
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