Ceylon Chamber discussion puts energy security at the centre of Sri Lanka’s growth agenda

The Ceylon Chamber of Commerce brought together policymakers, industry players, academics and other stakeholders last week for a discussion on Sri Lanka’s energy transition, framing the shift to cleaner power as much a matter of economic strategy as environmental necessity.

The event, titled “Energy Transition in Sri Lanka: Strategic Insights from Global Markets,” comes as countries worldwide race to build cleaner, more resilient and increasingly tech-driven energy systems. Participants at the discussion argued that Sri Lanka needs to think of renewable energy less as a box to tick on climate commitments and more as a pillar of national energy security, one with direct consequences for economic growth and competitiveness.

Much of the conversation centred on what reliable power infrastructure will need to look like as digital transformation picks up pace in Sri Lanka, with technologies like artificial intelligence, electric vehicles and data centres all placing new demands on the grid.

Topics on the agenda ranged from renewable energy development and grid modernisation to regulatory frameworks, electricity sector reforms, energy storage, and financing for the sector, along with lessons from other countries further along in their own transitions. Speakers paid particular attention to what it will take to build an environment that draws investment and encourages innovation, including the technical and safety standards needed to protect consumers and businesses as solar and storage adoption grows across the country.

There was broad agreement that energy policy cannot be treated in isolation from wider economic goals. Affordable, reliable and sustainable power was described as a basic requirement for industrial growth, competitiveness and national resilience going forward. Several speakers pointed out that as Sri Lanka adds more renewable and storage capacity, clear technical standards will be critical, both for keeping the system reliable and for giving investors confidence to commit capital. The discussion also touched on the part that skills development and closer collaboration between industry and academia will need to play in the next phase of the country’s energy transition.

The Chamber said forums of this kind remain a valuable space for dialogue and knowledge-sharing among the different players involved in shaping the country’s energy future. It added that it would continue working with industry and government counterparts to develop evidence-based policy recommendations, including technical and safety standards, to support Sri Lanka’s energy transition, as part of its broader effort to encourage engagement on issues that matter for the country’s long-term economic progress.