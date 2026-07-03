GovTech Sri Lanka appoints Shevan Goonetilleke as CEO

GovTech Sri Lanka (Pvt) Ltd has announced the appointment of Shevan Goonetilleke as its Chief Executive Officer, effective 19 August 2026. His appointment marks the next phase of execution in delivering Sri Lanka’s national digital transformation agenda.

GovTech Sri Lanka (Pvt) Ltd is the Government of Sri Lanka’s lead implementation agency for national digital transformation. GovTech drives the design and delivery of digital infrastructure, platforms, and services that modernize government operations and enable citizen- and business-centric service delivery, advancing Sri Lanka’s vision to build a digitally empowered and inclusive society.

Mr. Goonetilleke brings over 25 years of experience in technology leadership, large-scale digital platform delivery and systems integration across Sri Lanka and international markets. Prior to joining GovTech, he served as Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of MillenniumIT ESP, where he led the company’s transformation into one of Sri Lanka’s leading enterprise technology and systems integration organisations. He has also held senior leadership roles at WSO2, Deutsche Telekom and Virtusa, and has contributed to Sri Lanka’s ICT industry through SLASSCOM, including as a former Board Director and founder of the SLASSCOM Product Council.

Mr. Goonetilleke holds an MBA with Distinction from the University of Sheffield and a BSc (Hons) in Information Systems and Computing from Manchester Metropolitan University.

Under Mr. Goonetilleke’s leadership, GovTech Sri Lanka will continue to accelerate the delivery of national digital infrastructure, strengthen secure and interoperable government systems, advance citizen- and business-centric digital public services, and work closely with government, industry, and development partners to realise Sri Lanka’s Digital Economy vision.