Sri Lanka’s Exports Cross US$ 9 Bn Milestone in First Half of 2026, Reflecting Sustained Growth Momentum

Sri Lanka’s export sector continued to demonstrate resilience and sustained growth, with the country’s total exports surpassing the US$ 9 billion milestone during the first half of 2026. Combined merchandise and services exports reached an estimated US$ 9,012.24 Mn during the January–June 2026 period, representing an 8% year-on-year increase compared to the corresponding period in 2025.

Further analysis indicates that cumulative merchandise export earnings for the period January to June 2026 amounted to US$ 7,073.31 Mn, reflecting an 8.95 % increase compared to the same period in 2025, highlighting steady performance across key export categories.

Meanwhile, services exports maintained their positive growth trajectory, reaching an estimated US$ 1,938.94 Mn during the January–June 2026 period, an increase of 4.49% compared to the corresponding period of the previous year. The continued expansion of services exports further reinforces the sector’s growing contribution to Sri Lanka’s overall export earnings and external sector performance.

According to provisional data released by Sri Lanka Customs, together with estimated export values for Gems & Jewellery and Petroleum Products, Sri Lanka’s merchandise exports amounted to US$ 1,314.10 Mn in June 2026, representing a robust 15.09% year-on-year increase compared to June 2025.

The services export sector also maintained its positive growth momentum, generating an estimated US$ 344.52 Mn in June 2026, reflecting a 3.75% increase over the corresponding month of the previous year. The continued expansion of services exports underscores the sector’s growing contribution to Sri Lanka’s export earnings, foreign exchange inflows, and overall economic resilience.

Consequently, Sri Lanka’s total exports, comprising both merchandise and services, reached an estimated US$ 1,658.62 Mn in June 2026, recording an impressive 12.53% year-on-year growth compared to June 2025. This strong performance reflects broad-based growth across both merchandise and services export sectors, demonstrating the resilience, competitiveness, and adaptability of Sri Lankan exporters amid evolving global market conditions.

Overall, Sri Lanka’s export performance during the first half of 2026 highlights the strength of the country’s external sector, with total exports surpassing US$ 9 billion. The sustained growth achieved across merchandise and services exports reflects continued progress toward building a more diversified, competitive, and export-oriented economy, in line with the country’s long-term economic development objectives.

The sustained expansion of services exports further underscores the increasing importance of Sri Lanka’s knowledge-based economy. High-value service industries, including ICT/BPM, construction, financial services, and transport and logistics continue to play a pivotal role in diversifying the country’s export basket, enhancing value addition, attracting foreign exchange earnings, and creating high-skilled employment opportunities.