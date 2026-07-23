Asia-Pacific business leaders to convene in Sri Lanka for UN Global Compact’s regional event

Asia-Pacific stands at the forefront of one of the defining transitions of our time. Home to many of the world’s fastest-growing economies, the region is also confronting some of the world’s most pressing sustainability challenges from climate change and biodiversity loss to widening inequalities, geopolitical uncertainty and rapid technological transformation. As these challenges reshape the global business landscape, businesses are increasingly being called upon not only to respond, but to lead.

Against this backdrop, Sri Lanka will host Forward Faster Now | APAC 2026: Driving Business Leadership for Sustainable and Inclusive Growth, the United Nations Global Compact’s flagship regional event for Asia-Pacific.

Bringing together more than 200 business leaders, sustainability practitioners, policymakers, representatives from the United Nations and UN Global Compact Country Networks from across the region, the two-day event will provide a platform to strengthen partnerships, exchange practical solutions and mobilize business leadership in support of the Ten Principles of the United Nations Global Compact and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Led by the UN Global Compact Asia-Pacific Regional Hub and hosted in collaboration with UN Global Compact Network Sri Lanka, the regional event reflects a shared commitment to advancing responsible business and strengthening regional collaboration at a time when sustainable development depends on collective leadership and cross-sector cooperation.

The event will welcome Sanda Ojiambo, Assistant Secretary-General, CEO & Executive Director of the United Nations Global Compact, whose presence spotlights the strategic importance of the Asia-Pacific region within the United Nations Global Compact. Her first official visit to Sri Lanka signals the growing role of the region in driving responsible business and sustainable development, while offering participating companies a unique opportunity to engage with global leadership, showcase their sustainability journeys, and help shape the next chapter of collective action towards the Sustainable Development Goals.

Alongside Sanda Ojiambo, the Forum will also convene more than 60 global and regional leaders from business, the United Nations and civil society, including Dilhan C. Fernando, Chairman of Dilmah Ceylon Tea Company and Chairman of UN Global Compact Network Sri Lanka, and Sandra Wu, ESG Executive Adviser at Mirait One Corporation, fostering dialogue and collaboration to accelerate business leadership for sustainable and inclusive growth across Asia-Pacific.

APAC 2026 also marks an important milestone in advancing the United Nations Global Compact’s 2026–2030 Strategy, which places renewed emphasis on equipping businesses with the knowledge, tools and partnerships needed to accelerate sustainable business transformation, catalyzing collaboration to address shared global challenges, and advancing responsible business leadership as a cornerstone of sustainable development. As one of the first flagship regional events aligned with this strategic direction, the event will help translate global ambition into regional action by connecting leaders, sharing practical experience and fostering the partnerships needed to create lasting impact.

Hosting the United Nations Global Compact’s flagship regional event is particularly significant as UN Global Compact Network Sri Lanka completes 15 years. Over the past fifteen years, the Network has evolved into Sri Lanka’s leading platform for corporate sustainability, supporting businesses in embedding the Ten Principles of the United Nations Global Compact into strategy and operations while strengthening dialogue, building capacity and fostering collaboration on the country’s most pressing sustainability priorities.

The opportunity to host Forward Faster Now | APAC 2026 reflects the Country Network’s continued growth in capability, influence, and regional engagement. It is both a recognition of the Network’s journey over the past fifteen years and an affirmation of its expanding role within the United Nations Global Compact ecosystem. As the organization embarks on its 2026–2030 Strategy, the event represents an opportunity for Network Sri Lanka to further contribute to advancing responsible business, facilitating regional cooperation and supporting companies across Asia-Pacific to move from commitment to implementation.

Spanning two days, the event will feature a dynamic programme of leadership dialogues, interactive sessions, technical exchanges and networking opportunities, co-developed by 15 countries and the regional hub, reflecting the key priorities across the region and designed to equip businesses with practical insights while strengthening regional cooperation. Participants will explore the issues shaping the future of sustainable business, including climate action, sustainable finance, water resilience, governance and accountability, gender equality, business and human rights, digital innovation, circularity, responsible supply chains and cross-sector partnerships. Throughout the programme, the emphasis will remain firmly on implementation showcasing practical business solutions and innovative approaches that enable companies to accelerate progress and create long-term value.

As part of the Forward Faster Now | APAC 2026, the SDG Investment Forum, convened in collaboration with the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment (UN PRI), the anchor partnership of United Nations Environment Programme Finance Initiative (UNEP FI) will provide a dedicated platform to strengthen dialogue on sustainable finance and mobilize the investment needed to accelerate progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals. Through discussions on responsible investment, innovative financing mechanisms and opportunities for cross-sector collaboration, the forum will demonstrate how public and private capital can work together to unlock sustainable and inclusive growth. The SDG Investment Forum reinforces the shared commitment of the United Nations system, financial institutions and the private sector to mobilizing capital for sustainable development across Asia-Pacific.