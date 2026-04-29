VIDEO: Why Critical Thinking Is Disappearing – The Rise of Collective Stupidity

Author LBO | Posted on April 29, 2026 | Special Reports

In a world overflowing with opinions, algorithms, and noise — why is clear thinking vanishing?

This video uncovers the uncomfortable truth behind the disappearance of critical thinking and the rise of what philosophers now call collective stupidity — a condition where we stop questioning, start conforming, and lose our capacity for truth without even realizing it.

In this deep dive, you’ll explore: How information overload, digital media, and education systems are rewiring your brain. Why society conditions us not to think — and who benefits from that. How thinkers like Carl Jung, Noam Chomsky, and Daniel Kahneman warned us decades ago.

The final truth: why critical thinking is not just an intellectual skill, but a spiritual act. This video isn’t meant to comfort. It’s meant to wake you up.

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