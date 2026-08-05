EDB, IFC & European Union Launch Third ExpoScaleUp Cohort to Boost Sri Lanka’s SME Export Competitiveness

The Sri Lanka Export Development Board (EDB), in partnership with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and with the support of the European Union (EU) under the “Accelerating Climate Smart and Inclusive Infrastructure in South Asia (ACSIIS)” programme, has launched the third cohort of ExpoScaleUp, a flagship program tp designed to help Sri Lankan SMEs compete and grow in international markets.

The four-day intensive programme brought together 25 high-potential SMEs from across the country to strengthen their export readiness through the development of practical, market-oriented Export Marketing Plans. Participants received expert guidance from an internationally recognized export marketing specialist from the Netherlands, with support from a trained EDB coaching team.

ExpoScaleUp is a key component of the Sri Lanka Export Excellence Initiative (SLEEI), a flagship export development programme jointly implemented by EDB, IFC and the EU. The initiative aims to strengthen the competitiveness of Sri Lankan SMEs by enhancing their export readiness, market access, and long-term sustainability.

Since its launch in January 2025, ExpoScaleUp has completed two cohorts, supporting 50 SMEs. The programme has already helped five companies secure their first export orders and supported 38 others obtain internationally recognized certifications, join international trade fairs, and participate in overseas market exposure activities.

These results highlight the value of combining capacity building, tailored coaching, and targeted market access through strong collaboration between the public sector and international development partners.

Speaking at the inauguration, Mr. Mangala Wijesinghe, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Sri Lanka Export Development Board, said programmes such as ExpoScaleUp are vital to helping Sri Lankan SMEs move from export potential to export success. He noted that practical training, market exposure, and focused business planning are essential to building a stronger pipeline of competitive exporters capable of growing sustainably in international markets.

Participants in the third cohort will receive hands-on support to develop Export Marketing Plans tailored to their products, target markets, and business goals. Eligible companies that successfully complete the programme may also access further international market exposure and business development support through ExpoConnect – the programme component that connects SMEs with global partners.

Through this continued collaboration, EDB, IFC and the EU aim to develop a stronger pipeline of export-ready SMEs that can compete internationally and contribute to Sri Lanka’s national goal of reaching $36 billion in export earnings by 2030.