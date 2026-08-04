Cabinet Approves $200 Mn ADB Loan for Trade, Investment, and Industrial Development

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a proposal submitted by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, in his capacity as the Minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development, to obtain a US$ 200 million policy-based loan from the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

The funding, sourced from ADB’s regular general capital resources, will support Sub-Programme 1 of Sri Lanka’s Trade, Investment, and Industrial Development Programme following the successful conclusion of loan negotiations initially authorized on June 15, 2026.

With necessary legal and regulatory clearances secured from the Attorney General’s Department and the Central Bank of Sri Lanka, the transaction will proceed under the terms and conditions outlined by the Public Debt Management Office.