Applications Open for CSSL National ICT Awards 2025

The Computer Society of Sri Lanka (CSSL) has officially called for applications for the prestigious CSSL National ICT Awards 2025, one of the country’s flagship platforms celebrating excellence in Information and Communication Technology. The society invites ICT professionals, educators, researchers, entrepreneurs, and students across the nation to submit their contributions and gain national recognition for their impact on Sri Lanka’s expanding tech landscape.

This year’s edition features a broad lineup of honors designed to highlight achievement at every level of the sector. Individual high-achievers will compete in the flagship CSSL Elite Awards, which feature honors for Male ICT Leader of the Year, Female ICT Leader of the Year, ICT Researcher of the Year, and ICT Educator of the Year. Rising talent will be recognized across three student divisions covering school, undergraduate, and postgraduate levels, while dynamic innovators are invited to compete for the Best Founder Award under the ICT Startup category.

Eligible candidates must complete their online submissions through the official award portal by 20 August 2026. The milestone achievements of the industry will be formally honored at the grand CSSL National ICT Awards ceremony, set to take place on 14 October 2026 at the Shangri-La Hotel, Colombo.