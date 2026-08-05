National SME Forum Scale Up 2.0 to Help SMEs Access Markets, Build Competitiveness & Prepare for Growth

The Ceylon Chamber of Commerce’s Scale Up 2.0, the National SME Forum 2026, on 11 August at the Taj Samudra, Colombo, will provide SMEs with a platform to address some of the most pressing challenges affecting business growth, from accessing markets and meeting evolving business requirements to securing finance and building the capabilities needed to scale.

Bringing together policymakers, industry leaders, financial institutions and business support organisations, the forum will focus on solutions, connections, and resources will that help SMEs become more competitive, market-ready and positioned for sustainable growth.

Taking place under the theme “Connected, Competitive, Ready to Grow,” the forum will bring together policymakers, industry leaders, financial institutions, business support organisations and SMEs to explore solutions that help businesses strengthen their capabilities and expand their opportunities.

The forum will focus on three critical areas that shape SME growth: creating stronger pathways to markets, improving competitiveness through standards and certification, and enabling businesses to transition from survival to sustainable expansion.

Participants will gain insights into how SMEs can access new markets, connect with larger businesses and integrate into local and global value chains. The discussions will also highlight the importance of meeting quality standards, obtaining certifications and strengthening business processes to build credibility with customers and partners.

As SMEs look towards expansion, the forum will also address the importance of improving investment readiness, strengthening business practices and accessing suitable financing options to support long-term growth.

Beyond knowledge sharing, Scale Up 2.0 will provide SMEs with opportunities to engage directly with corporates, financial institutions and organisations that can support their business needs. The dedicated B2B networking segment will enable participants to explore partnerships, identify market opportunities and connect with potential sources of support.

Through Scale Up 2.0, The Ceylon Chamber of Commerce continues its efforts to create a platform that helps SMEs access the right connections, insights and opportunities needed to grow in an increasingly competitive business environment.

Registrations for the National SME Forum 2026 are now open. For registrations and further information, visit https://event.chamber.lk/event-register/486 or contact Nirosha – 0115588879 or Ravi – 0115588807.