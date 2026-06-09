Janashakthi Life Extends entry age to 80, Extending availability of protection when most needed

Janashakthi Life, a leading brand in the insurance industry and a flagship brand of JXG (Janashakthi Group), has introduced a landmark innovation in life insurance, launching a new benefit that extends protection beyond traditional age limits and redefines long-term financial security for Sri Lankan customers.

In a first for the local insurance industry, Janashakthi Life now offers life insurance coverage eligibility up to the age of 80, significantly extending beyond the prevailing market norm of 65 to 70 years. In addition, the policy provides life cover, and maturity benefits up to the age of 90, setting a new benchmark in long-term protection and financial continuity.

This pioneering offering is designed in response to Sri Lanka’s evolving demographic landscape, where rising life expectancy and an increasingly ageing population are reshaping financial planning needs. The solution addresses a growing gap in protection for older individuals who continue to require financial security, dignity and stability later in life.

Speaking on the launch, Ravi Liyanage, Director/CEO of Janashakthi Life, stated, “As life expectancy continues to rise, insurance must evolve to reflect the realities of today’s society. At Janashakthi Life, our purpose is to uplift lives and empower dreams by delivering greater value to our stakeholders ethically and transparently, while remaining a trusted partner in protecting what matters most. We have consistently led the industry through innovation, being the first to introduce solutions such as COVID cover, AIDS cover, and military cover, reflecting our commitment to designing protection that responds to real and evolving needs.”

He further added, “This innovation reflects our commitment to long-term security, accessibility and meaningful protection for our customers. By extending eligibility up to age 80 and providing life coverage and maturity benefits up to age 90, we are ensuring that financial protection continues well into later life stages, when it matters most.”

According to the Department of Census and Statistics, Sri Lanka’s ageing population has grown significantly over the past decade. Between 2012 and 2024, the population aged 70–79 increased by nearly 90%, while those aged 80–89 grew by over 63%, reflecting a steady rise in life expectancy and a clear ageing population trend. These trends underscore the urgent need for financial protection solutions that extend beyond conventional boundaries.

By extending coverage and benefits into later life stages, Janashakthi Life reinforces its commitment to making insurance more relevant, inclusive and responsive to real societal needs ensuring that protection continues when it is needed most.

Janashakthi Life, founded with the purpose of making insurance accessible to all, continues to focus on delivering long-term security, innovation and personalised service across Sri Lanka. This latest product launch further strengthens its position as a forward-looking insurer committed to evolving with the needs of its customers and the country’s changing demographic landscape.