Janathakshan and Coca-Cola Foundation conclude a high-impact plastic waste management project

Janathakshan GTE Ltd, with funding support from The Coca-Cola Foundation, has successfully concluded the project “Strengthening Women and Youth Engagement in Informal Waste Management in Sri Lanka (SWYFT)”. Running from August 2024 to May 2026 across the Kandy, Nuwara Eliya, Matale, and Kurunegala districts, this multi-district initiative significantly strengthened plastic waste management systems and championed circular economy practices nationwide.

The SWYFT project was designed to address three core objectives: increasing community awareness on responsible consumption and proper waste disposal practices; creating sustainable livelihood and income-generating opportunities for women and youth engaged in plastic waste management; and strengthening and formalizing informal waste management systems across the target districts to promote a more inclusive and sustainable circular economy.

Over its two-year implementation period, the project achieved several historic milestones for Sri Lanka’s environmental sector. Five women- and youth-led Material Collection and Processing Centers (MCPCs) were established and equipped with modern baling machinery to optimize resource recovery. Notably, the project launched Sri Lanka’s first hydro-powered MCPC in partnership with Thalawakelle Plantation of the Hayleys Group, setting a new benchmark for private-civil society collaboration.

To lower the carbon footprint of local waste collection, the project introduced electric three-wheelers designed specifically for waste management. A total of eight electric three-wheelers and fifteen electric bikes were distributed to local waste collection actors to promote low-emission, efficient logistics.

SWYFT placed a strong emphasis on strengthening the financial sustainability and resilience of informal waste management actors. Customized business plans were developed for all five Material Collection and Processing Centers (MCPCs) as well as 40 individual informal waste collectors to support long-term income generation and business sustainability. In addition, 45 individual waste collectors received targeted capacity-building training enabling them to improve operational efficiency and expand their economic opportunities within the circular economy. To support evidence-based decision-making and strengthen the broader waste management sector, the project also completed a comprehensive National PET Plastic Ecosystem Study, providing valuable insights to guide future environmental policies and interventions.

The project successfully mobilized communities and stakeholders at multiple levels through extensive awareness and education initiatives promoting responsible plastic consumption, waste segregation, recycling, and environmentally responsible disposal practices. These efforts reached over 15,000 schoolchildren, more than 3,000 community members, and over 400 government and private-sector stakeholders. Through these targeted awareness programmes, the project contributed to fostering positive behavioral change, increasing public understanding of plastic pollution, and strengthening collective action toward sustainable waste management and environmental protection.

National Informal Waste Collectors Recognition Event, was held on 27 May 2026 at Amari Colombo to culminate the project. The event brought together state officials, private sector leaders, and civil society partners to honor IWCs for their invaluable contributions to the environment. Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits were also distributed to attendees to improve their occupational safety and wellbeing.

The national event was graced by Hon. Anton Jayakodi, Deputy Minister of Environment, as the Chief Guest, alongside senior officials from the Ministry of Environment, the Central Environmental Authority, and the Western Province Waste Management Authority.

Hon. Anton Jayakodi, Deputy Minister of Environment, stated:

“Plastic pollution has become a major environmental challenge in Sri Lanka. The contribution of the informal waste management sector towards plastic waste collection and recycling is highly valuable and commendable. The support extended by private sector partners and other stakeholders in strengthening these efforts and helping keep Sri Lanka clean and sustainable is greatly appreciated.”

Dr. Janaka Hemathilaka, CEO/Executive Director of Janathakshan GTE Ltd, highlighted:

“As Janathakshan, we are committed to strengthening people and engaging communities in the circular economy while protecting the environment and ecosystems. Through technology and innovation, we strategically convert waste into worth in ways that benefit both people and the environment simultaneously.”

Through the successful completion of the SWYFT project, Janathakshan and The Coca-Cola Foundation have established a scalable, inclusive blueprint for community-led environmental sustainability and economic empowerment within Sri Lanka’s plastic waste management value chain.