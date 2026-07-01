IMF tells Sri Lanka there is no room to ease up

Sri Lanka’s economic recovery, hard-won through years of painful reform, is now facing its next real test and the IMF’s latest visit makes clear that the country’s ability to hold steady will depend as much on discipline as it does on circumstance.

An IMF mission team visited Colombo from 24 to 30 June 2026, assessing the country’s macroeconomic health under its Extended Fund Facility arrangement. The findings paint a picture of a nation still moving in the right direction, but one that cannot afford to ease up.

The balancing act

The rupee and monetary policy are under renewed pressure. Headline inflation jumped sharply from 1.6% in February 2026 to 5.5% by May driven largely by energy price increases stemming from the Middle East conflict. In response, the Central Bank moved decisively with a 100-basis point policy rate hike, a signal that it is prepared to defend price stability even at the cost of short-term economic comfort.

The IMF was direct on exchange rate policy: flexibility is non-negotiable. Sri Lanka must allow the exchange rate to adjust naturally to external shocks rather than leaning heavily on intervention which risks burning through foreign reserves that the country has worked considerable effort to rebuild. Intervention should be reserved only for managing excessive volatility, not for propping up a particular rate. The message is clear a managed but market-responsive rupee is the only sustainable path forward.

Gross international reserves accumulation has slowed, a concern given how central reserve buffers are to Sri Lanka’s credibility with international markets and creditors. Phasing out balance of payments restrictions something the IMF explicitly flagged will be critical to restoring full confidence in the external sector.

Not without hope

The broader economic picture carries both encouragement and caution. Sri Lanka’s reform program has clearly created breathing room the government had sufficient fiscal space to roll out a temporary relief package covering fuel, electricity, and fertilizer subsidies, as well as cash transfers to the most vulnerable households. That the government could respond to an external shock without derailing its fiscal framework is itself a sign of progress.

However, the IMF was firm that this relief must remain temporary. After a degree of fiscal easing in 2026, authorities are committed to returning to a primary budget surplus of 2.3% of GDP by 2027 a target that will require continued discipline in tax collection, expenditure management, and crucially, preventing the reemergence of payment arrears that plagued the pre-crisis years.

Debt restructuring is nearing completion, which is a meaningful milestone but the IMF noted that Sri Lanka’s Public Debt Management Office needs to accelerate capacity building to support the country’s eventual return to international capital markets. Without that institutional strength, the path back to market borrowing remains uncertain.

On the structural side, the IMF called for bolder reforms improving tax fairness and efficiency, liberalising trade, easing labour market rigidities, and creating a more attractive environment for investment. These are not new asks, but they carry fresh urgency in a global environment where investors have many competing destinations.

The bottom line

Sri Lanka has demonstrated resilience in the face of a genuinely difficult external shock. The authorities responded quickly, the central bank acted, and the reform program held. But the IMF’s message is that this is precisely the wrong moment to slow down. The Seventh Review of the EFF expected in the fall will be the next formal checkpoint, and Sri Lanka will need to arrive at that review with its fiscal targets intact, its reform agenda advancing, and its monetary framework holding firm.

The currency is stable, but watched closely. The economy is recovering, but not yet robust enough to absorb complacency. The road ahead remains narrow and demands steady hands.